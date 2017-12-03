Cindy Leola Scott Hughes

SUMTER – Cindy Leola Scott Hughes, 60, died Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at Palmetto Health Tuomey.

Born March 13, 1960, she was a daughter of the late John Clifton Scott, Jr. and the late Edith Leola Langston Scott. She was a retired nurse and was a member of the Paxville Baptist Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Edith Nichole Hughes; a grandson, Cameron Connell of Lexington; a brother Charles Scott (Pam) of Paxville; and a sister, Cathy S. Byrne (Patrick) of Georgetown, Texas.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org