Lady Swampats win opening round of weekend tournament

The Laurence Manning Academy varsity girls basketball team defeated Beaufort Academy on Friday night by a final score of 57-43 in the opening round of this weekend’s tournament. Olivia Coker led the way for the Lady Swampcats with 17 points. She was followed by Brooke Bennett, who had 13 points. SArah Frazier had 12, Lexi Bennett had nine, SAra Knight Nalley had five and Mason Ham added one point. The Lady Swampcats are now 1-2 on the season and play again Saturday at 1:30 p.m. against Trinity Byrnes.