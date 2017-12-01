Woman, 70, found dead after Rimini house fire
by Robert Joseph Baker | December 1, 2017 2:26 pm
The Clarendon County Coroner’s Office said Friday afternoon that the body of a 70-year-old woman has been sent to Charleston for an autopsy after being found in a burning home in Rimini Thursday.
Deputy Coroner Bucky Mock identified the deceased as Martha Brailsford. Her body was found at a home on Old River Road shortly after a call about a fully involved fire went in to dispatchers about 9:25 a.m.
“When we got there, the fire was fully involved,” said Fire Chief Frances Richbourg. “The roof was down on the home, and the home was a total loss.”
Richbourg said that investigators with the State Law Enforcement Division are helping with the investigation. She said the current cause of the fire is listed as “undetermined.”
Comment by Karen brailsford
December 1, 2017 at 15:03
https://www.gofundme.com/4siyzg0
