Woman, 70, found dead after Rimini house fire

The Clarendon County Coroner’s Office said Friday afternoon that the body of a 70-year-old woman has been sent to Charleston for an autopsy after being found in a burning home in Rimini Thursday.

Deputy Coroner Bucky Mock identified the deceased as Martha Brailsford. Her body was found at a home on Old River Road shortly after a call about a fully involved fire went in to dispatchers about 9:25 a.m.

“When we got there, the fire was fully involved,” said Fire Chief Frances Richbourg. “The roof was down on the home, and the home was a total loss.”

Richbourg said that investigators with the State Law Enforcement Division are helping with the investigation. She said the current cause of the fire is listed as “undetermined.”