Winnsboro man facing 10 charges of exploitation of a minor

Last Updated: December 1, 2017 at 11:29 am

South Carolina Attorney Gen. Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Raymonte Terrial Pearson, 19, of Winnsboro, on 10 charges connected to the exploitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the search and arrest.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Pearson. Investigators state Pearson possessed multiple images of child pornography.

Pearson was arrested on Nov. 29, 2017. He is charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.