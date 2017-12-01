Toys ‘R Us recalls clay craft kits due to risk of mold exposure

Wayne, New Jersey-based Toys ‘R Us has issued a voluntary recall of clay craft kits due to the risk of mold exposure.

The kits were sold at the oompany’s Babies ‘R Us and Toys ‘R Us stores throughout the United States, including stores in South Carolina. This recall involves “totally me!” clay craft kits. Model number AD11244 is printed on the bottom of the box. The “totally me!” logo is printed on the front of the craft kit box.

According to a release from the company, mold can be present in the clay, posing a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold.

The company’s remedy is a full refund.

Customers may inquire about refunds by calling 1 (800) 869-7787 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.toysrus.com.