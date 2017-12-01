Sumter man arrested on child pornography charges

South Carolina Attorney Gen. Alan Wilson announced Friday the arrest of Don Whitney Eunice, 38, of Sumter, on nine charges connected to the exploitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the arrest.

Investigators allege that Eunice distributed and possessed files of child pornography.

Eunice was arrested Nov. 30, 2017. He is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment on each count; and five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to ten years’ imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.