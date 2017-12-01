Shirley Temple Manning Allen
by Summerton Funeral Service | December 1, 2017 10:47 am
Shirley Temple Manning Allen, 81, died Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, at Taw Caw Missionary Baptist Church in Summerton, where Dr. W.T. Johnson serves as pastor. A viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. Friday.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Summerton Funeral Home, LLC, 23 S. Duke St. in Summerton.
(803) 485-3755
