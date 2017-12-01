SCDC announces plans for Christmas packages for prisoners

The South Carolina Department of Corrections, in coordination with the Southern Baptist Convention, the South Carolina Women’s Missionary Unionkk= and churches across South Carolina, will make sure that men and women incarcerated across the state will receive at least one gift for Christmas.

For more than 40 years, Christmas Pkackages for Prisoners has sought to bring joy to those who often have few, if any, visitors during the year.kl

The Christmas Packages for Prisoners program encourages South Carolina churches to donate items to be given as gifts to adult inmates incarcerated at SCDC. A pre-approved list of items like a pen, a writing tablet and envelopes, toothbrushes and toothpaste, a bar of soap, and some candy are put in plastic zipper bags and sent to Columbia.

On Monday, a team of SCDC chaplains, inmates and volunteers will unload trucks with donations from the churches and fill gift bags with a Christmas card and a scripture booklet. The approximately 20,000 bags will be distributed the next day to the 21 SCDC institutions located throughout the state.