Raymond Eldrid McIntosh

PINEWOOD – Raymond Eldrid McIntosh, 91, husband of Margaret Smith McIntosh, died Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at his home.

Born Nov. 14, 1926, in Sumter, he was a son of the late William Lockette McIntosh and the late Minnie Lee Evans McIntosh. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great-great grandfather. He was a member of Pinewood Baptist Church, where he was a member of the Forever Young Men’s Sunday school class; a member of the Manning Masonic Lodge; a former member of the Clarendon Hall School Board of Trustees; a member of the Saints Hall of Fame; and a former trustee of the Brewington Presbyterian Church. He was a retired farmer.

Survivors besides his second wife include two sons, Benny Ray McIntosh (Lois) and Leslie B. McIntosh (Elaine), both of Pinewood; a daughter, Sharon M. Lamb (Cecil) of Sumter; two step-children, Kelly Smith (Paul) of Sumter and Rhonda Harris (David) of Pinewood; two sisters, Eleanor M. Brunson of Summerton/Kingstree and Annetta Heath of Sumter; five grandchildren, Van Thames (Jennifer) and Chris Lamb (Jesseca) both of Sumter, Benny McIntosh (Tracy), Travis McIntosh (Cyndi) and Joseph McIntosh (Christina) all of Pinewood; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; four step-grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife of 58 years, Gernell McLeod McIntosh; an infant daughter; a daughter, Gloria Jean McIntosh Thames; a son-in-law, Harold Thames; his only granddaughter, Teresa Elizabeth Thames Browder; three brothers, William McIntosh, H.L. McIntosh and Arthur McIntosh; and a sister, Elease M. Grant.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec 3, 2017, at Pinewood Baptist Church, with the Rev. Bennie Barwick assisted by Rev. Casey Connors officiating. Burial will follow in Brewington Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will include Benny Ray McIntosh, Leslie McIntosh, Van Thames, Wayne Browder, Benny McIntosh, Chris Lamb, Travis McIntosh and Joseph McIntosh.

Honorary Pallbearers will include members of the Forever Young Men’s Sunday school class of Pinewood Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service in the fellowship hall at Pinewood Baptist Church and other times at the home, 1675 Reynolds Road in Pinewod.

Memorials may be made to Pinewood Baptist Church, P.O. Box 176, Pinewood, SC 29125-0176; or Clarendon Hall, P.O. Box 609, Summerton, SC 29148-0609.

The family would like to extend special thanks to his caregivers, Gail Cannon, Carrie Freeman, Tina Medina and Embrace Hospice.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

