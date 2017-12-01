Lady Wolverines defeat Lake City

The East Clarendon Lady Wolverines defeated Lake City on the basketball court by final score of 56-25 on Friday night. Talaysia Cooper scored 17 points, while Valincia Garris had 11. Caitlin Timmons had nine points, and Gracen Watts had eight. Britni Anderson had five points. Shannon Scott, Rhamey Floyd and Liberty Whack each scored two points. Other players on the team include Kirby Floyd, Quanisha Rhodes and Gasashia Banding. The team’s record now stands at 2-0. They will play the Manning High School Lady Monarchs at home on Tuesday.