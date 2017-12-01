Authorities searching for missing teen
by Staff Reports | December 1, 2017 5:05 pm
Law enforcement throughout South Carolina are currently on the lookout for a 15-year-old Barnwell County girl reported missing Friday morning.
Williston Police say Madison Boyle is thought to be a runaway. Anyone with information is asked to call (803) 266-7011.
