Timothy McFadden

Timothy McFadden, 46, of Summerton, died Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Born April 19, 1971, in Clarendon County, he was a son of Rose Marie Tindal McFadden and the late Jessie John McFadden.

Survivors include three sons, Melquon McFadden of Columbia and Jaquan McFadden and Timothy McFadden Jr., both of Florence; his mother, Rose Marie Tindal McFadden of the home; a sister, Bristica (Sammie) Cooper of Manning; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, at Taw Caw Missionary Baptist Church in Summerton, with Dr. William T. Johnson, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the home, 1283 Rolling Hill Drive in Summerton.

Mr. McFadden’s mortal frame is peacefully resting in the professional care of King-Fields Mortuary of Summerton, (803) 485-5039.