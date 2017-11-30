Sheriff’s Office seeking suspect who used counterfeit U.S. currency

Deputies with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking one suspect and are looking to question two other individuals in relation to the purchase of items from Paxville store with counterfeit U.S. currency.

According to reports, a black SUV arrived about noon Tuesday at the Short Trip Convenience Store in Paxville, and three individuals exited the vehicle. One male and one female entered the Short Trip store, while another unknown black male walked across the street to the Herlong Thrift Store.

“He purchasd $20 of merchandise with a counterfeit $100 bill,” reads a post on the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page. “The two individuals in the photos are wanted for questioning only.”

Deputies are, however, trying to identify the unknown black male who allegedly used the fake $100 bill.

If anyone can idetify these individuals, call Inv. Watson at (803) 460-5854 or (803) 435-4414.

