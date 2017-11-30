Scott to American families on tax reform: ‘Our focus is on you’

Last Updated: November 29, 2017 at 11:00 pm



U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) participated in a Tax Reform Town Hall Debate alongside Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Maria Cantwell (D-WA) on CNN Tuesday night, taking a wide variety of questions from Americans on different components of the Senate Tax Reform package.

In his closing argument, Scott spoke directly to the American people, letting them know that “our focus is on you, and that’s where it should be.”