Saints receive two spots on North-South All-Star team

Clarendon Hall’s Ben Corbett and Dylan Way have received invitations to play in the North-South 8-man All-Star Game, which will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Cathedral Academy in Charleston.

Senior Defensive End Ben Corbett led the Saints in tackles with 171 overall for the 2017 season. He had six sacks on the year, along with one pass interception, four fumble recoveries and caused three fumbles.

Senior Quarterback and Linebacker Dylan Way rushed for 865 yards on 98 carries this. season. He also rushed for 12 touchdowns and three two-point conversions. He completed 72 passes out of 135 attempts for 1,343 yards and had one pass reception for a touchdown. Way completed 10 passes for touchdowns and had six for two-point conversions. On defense, Way had 80 tackles, four interceptions and three fumble recoveries.