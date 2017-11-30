JV Lady Swampcats defeat Pinewood Prep

Last Updated: November 29, 2017 at 10:46 pm

The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity Lady Swampcats improved to 1-1 on the season by defeating Pinewood Prep 33-20 on Tuesday night after trailing 7-2 at the end of the first quarter.

Breanna Boykin had nine points to lead all scorers, followed by Peyton Davis with six points and Bryce Erickson with five.

The team plays Monday at Trinity-Byrnes in Florence.