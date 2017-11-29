Shirley Temple Manning Allen

Shirley Temple Manning Allen, 81, died Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.

Born Oct. 26, 1936, in Clarendon County, she was a daughter of the late Footney Gibson and Annie Dell Manning.

The family will receive friends at the home, 1359 John Holladay Road in Summerton.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Summerton Funeral Home LLC, 23 S. Duke St. in Summerton. Phone: (803) 485-3755.​