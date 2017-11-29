Morning Weather: Wednesday, Nov. 29
by Staff Reports | November 29, 2017 5:32 am
Last Updated: November 28, 2017 at 11:37 pm
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
by Staff Reports | November 29, 2017 5:32 am
Last Updated: November 28, 2017 at 11:37 pm
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
© Copyright 2017 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.