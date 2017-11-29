Letter: Driver stunned by lack of caring while stranded on US 301

Last Updated: November 28, 2017 at 11:31 pm

Monday morning, Nov. 27, I was a little surprised at the lack of concern for a fellow motorist. I stood beside my daughters’ car with a flat tire (on U.S. 301) and watched person after person drive by. Many people were just texting or on their phones!

But I made eye contact with some people, and they didn’t think twice about a woman standing in the cold. I even recognized some people, but I won’t call you out.

I watched trucks with more than one person in (them).

There were people in service trucks, people that work at the nearby farm that didn’t give me a second thought.

Vehicles for local businesses drove past.

The only person who stopped was my niece.

And, yes, I am going to mention the two law enforcement vehicles that passed by. I understand that times have changed, but really, if some of you had looked up from your phone or cared what you were looking at (sic).

I cannot tell you how many times we have stopped or at least called for help. I guess if you or a family member were beside the road in 35-degree weather, it would be OK for everyone to pass by.

Well, note taken.

I hope you all (got) where you were going safely.

Thanks for nothing.

P.S. You had better be glad I’m not naming names!

JANENE SURETTE

Manning