Lady Swampcats fall to Pinewood Prep

Last Updated: November 29, 2017 at 6:55 pm

Brooke Bennett led the scoring for the Lady Swampcats on Tuesday night as the varsity ladies’ basketball team fell to Pinewood Prep 69-30. Overall, Bennett had 11 points. Olivia Coker had 10 points, and Abbie Patrick added nine. The Lady Swampcats are now 0-2 on the season and have two more games to round out the week on Friday and Saturday.