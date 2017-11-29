Lady Swampcats fall to Pinewood Prep
by Submitted via Email | November 29, 2017 6:43 pm
Last Updated: November 29, 2017 at 6:55 pm
Brooke Bennett led the scoring for the Lady Swampcats on Tuesday night as the varsity ladies’ basketball team fell to Pinewood Prep 69-30. Overall, Bennett had 11 points. Olivia Coker had 10 points, and Abbie Patrick added nine. The Lady Swampcats are now 0-2 on the season and have two more games to round out the week on Friday and Saturday.
