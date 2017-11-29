JV Saints fall to WA
by Submitted via Email | November 29, 2017 6:41 pm
The Clarendon Hall junior varsity boys’ basketball team fell 37-31 to Williamsburg Academy on Tuesday night. Josh Black led the JV Saints with nine points, and Nathan Carlisle had eight points.
