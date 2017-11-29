ManningLive

JV Lady Swampcats fall to Thomas Sumter Academy

by | November 29, 2017 7:02 pm

The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity Lady Swampcats fell Monday night to Thomas Sumter Academy by a final score of 27-24. Carrie Rickenbaker led the team in scoring with eight points. The team is now 0-1.

