JV Lady Saints fall to WA
by Submitted via Email | November 29, 2017 6:46 pm
The Clarendon Hall junior varsity Lady Saints’ basketball team fell 22-20 to Williamsburg Academy on Tuesday in overtime. Bailey Corbett led the Lady Saints with seven points and three rebounds. Amberly Way added six points and six rebounds.
