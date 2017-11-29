Hometown Heroes essay contest gearing up for 2018

Clarendon County Hometown Heroes is gearing up for the next round of winners, which will be chosen in early 2018. Gottheiner said the deadline for children to submit essays is Feb. 19 to P.O. Box 1272, Manning, SC 29102.

The only requirement for the essay is that it must describe something good about any law enforcement officer in Clarendon County, including from the Sheriff’s Office; the Manning, Turbeville or Summerton Police departments; the state Department of Natural Resources; the South Carolina Highway Patrol; the state’s Constable Service; or the state Department of Corrections.

• Be as specific as possible: List the officer’s name and his department. Try to include the date of the event you are writing about. If you are unsure of the name of a specific officer, listing the date and time or any other specifics will greatly help the Hometown Heroes selection committee in determining the specific officer.

• Essays may also be about something good an officer has done off-duty, such as coaching little league, teaching Sunday school, mowing your grass, or anything that you feel went above and beyond.

• Essays may also be about something that happened while the officer was working where you feel the officer did something great. Ideas may include helping you change a tire; walking a child home; checking on your safety; helping you during a car accident; putting in your car seat; teaching at career day; a great arrest; etc.

• Entries may be written as an essay or just a short email story; there is no minimum length required.

• You may be any age to enter.

• In order to win the ride to school in a police car, entrant must list child’s name, address, phone number, school and grade.

• Your writing and photo may appear on Manninglive.com or in The Manning Times

• Negative comments will not be read or considered. This is not the forum for negativity.

• One winner will be chosen and contacted by phone. A new winner will be chosen June 20, and the next Oct. 20. You may enter as many times as you want. To increase your chances of winning, enter at least one time during each cycle.