Clarendon man airlifted after head-on wreck
by Robert Joseph Baker | November 29, 2017 9:50 pm
A Clarendon man was flown by helicopter to Palmetto Health Richland late Wednesday evening after a head-on wreck near Lake Marion.
Cpl. Sonny Collins with the S.C. Highway Patrol said that Trey Holliday was reportedly driving a 1998 GMC pickup truck southboud on S.C. 260 near Lake Shore Drive when he was hit head on by a 47-year-old man driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck northbound.
“There was traffic stopped in front of the driver of the Silverado,” said Collins. “The driver of the Silverado was unable to stop in time, so he swerved to avoid the traffic and went into the southbound lane. In doing so, he hit the 1998 GMC head-on. The driver of the GMC was air-lifted to Richland.”
Collins said that James Amerson, the driver of the Silverado pickup, was transported to McLeod Health Clarendon in Manning. Amerson was charged with driving left of center, a traffic violation and misdemeanor.
Collins said Holliday’s condition is unknown.
comments » 5
Comment by Stephanie Amerson
November 29, 2017 at 22:36
That was my father in law James Amerson and yes he done that to advoid hitting his son and 2 year grandson who was in front of them if the cop wouldn’t have been and ass to everyone and got all sides of the story. He shouldn’t have went into oncoming traffic but he couldn’t help it at the time prayers to the other family.
Comment by a
November 29, 2017 at 22:51
Seriously?! The guy hit has two children and a wife as well and that’s all you have to say!? Smh
Comment by S
November 29, 2017 at 23:06
As I stated prayers to the family as well as his wife and kids. I was a freak accident. And my 2 year old is traumatized because he seen both these men. If the dumb ass in front of everyone would t have hit brakes and made a complete stop none of this wouldn’t have happened tonight.
Comment by H
November 29, 2017 at 23:12
Prayers for all involved! Just wish the other driver would have went to the right instead of the left. But I know sometimes things happen so fast till we can’t think straight
Comment by R M
November 30, 2017 at 00:25
Prayers goes out to both parties involved and their families.
