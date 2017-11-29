Clarendon man airlifted after head-on wreck

A Clarendon man was flown by helicopter to Palmetto Health Richland late Wednesday evening after a head-on wreck near Lake Marion.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the S.C. Highway Patrol said that Trey Holliday was reportedly driving a 1998 GMC pickup truck southboud on S.C. 260 near Lake Shore Drive when he was hit head on by a 47-year-old man driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck northbound.

“There was traffic stopped in front of the driver of the Silverado,” said Collins. “The driver of the Silverado was unable to stop in time, so he swerved to avoid the traffic and went into the southbound lane. In doing so, he hit the 1998 GMC head-on. The driver of the GMC was air-lifted to Richland.”

Collins said that James Amerson, the driver of the Silverado pickup, was transported to McLeod Health Clarendon in Manning. Amerson was charged with driving left of center, a traffic violation and misdemeanor.

Collins said Holliday’s condition is unknown.