7 ways to combat stress during the holidays

Last Updated: November 25, 2017 at 5:32 pm

The holiday season is just around the corner, and with it comes tons of excitement and fun. The down side, however, is that the holidays also bring their share of stress. Rather than just putting up with all that tension, you can instead decide to face stress head on. Here are seven ways to do just that.

1. Eat well. There are unhealthy foods everywhere you turn at this time of year, but resist the urge to indulge. When you’re under a high amount of stress, the last thing you need is to eat junk. In fact, you need a high-nutrient diet that does not include processed food. You need to eat foods that grow in nature, such as fresh vegetables and fruits, nuts, seeds, protein, and quality fat such as unrefined coconut oil.

2. Keep moving. Exercise can fall by the wayside during the hectic holiday weeks, but don’t let that happen. Keep exercising at least several times per week and 15 minutes per exercise session. Simply taking brisk walks can do wonders for your stress level. As a result of exercise, you will likely find that you feel less stressed and have a better outlook.

3. Breathe. It sounds so simple yet can be quite difficult for many people to do. Stop what you’re doing several times per day to simply sit still and quietly while taking several belly breaths.

4. Laugh it off. Humor really can be the best medicine for whatever ails you. You have probably noticed yourself feeling less tension and more inner peace after a belly laugh.

5. Manage priorities. There are so many things going on during the holidays that you can begin to feel like you’re being pulled in dozens of directions. Keep your schedule simplified, set boundaries, and become extremely clear on what your top priorities are. Then, stick to those priorities.

6. Get some down time. Many people take time off from work during the holidays. Try to do that yourself. You will automatically experience some relaxation.

7. Catch your ZZZZs. It can be tempting to stay up late wrapping presents and going to seasonal parties, but resist the urge. Instead, get plenty of rest and sleep, which will in turn help your body manage stress.

The holiday season does not need to signal high levels of stress and unpleasant moods. Follow these tips, and you just might experience the most relaxing holiday season you’ve ever had.