Trey Falls kills first deer
by Submitted via Email | November 28, 2017 5:14 am
Last Updated: November 27, 2017 at 10:15 pm
Robert M. “Trey” Falls III, son of Robert M. Falls Jr., killed his first deer on Thanksgiving morning while hunting with his father and his uncle, Robbie Spigner. The deer was a four-point, and the trio was hunting on the Spigner farm in Clarendon County.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.