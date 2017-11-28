SCISA recognizes Boykin as Volunteer of the Year

South Carolina Independent School Association Executive Director Larry Watt presents a plaque to Laurence Manning Academy high school Principal Tripp Boykin. Specifically, Watt presented Boykin with the South Carolina Independent School Association Charles J. Beach Volunteer of the Year Award for 2017. SCISA is a non-profit, voluntary association of more than 120 independent schools that serve more than 37,000 teachers and students. Founded in 1965, the state of South Carolina incorporated SCISA as an exclusively educational organization with the responsibilities of establishing accreditation standards, coordinating academic and athletic competition and providing professional development for member organizations.