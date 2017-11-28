Letter: Put ‘Christmas’ back in name of Parade
by Submitted by Reader | November 28, 2017 8:59 am
So, something I wanted to get off my chest after Sunday.
So, now, the city of Manning has decided to take over the Christmas parade, and with that, they decided it’s no longer a Christmas parade. Last I checked, we still live in a Bible-carrying, God-fearing area of the country. So they think its OK now to take Christ out of the parade and now call it a Parade of Lights.
Stop please. Christ is the reason for the season, not the lights.
So, go back to calling it a Christmas parade.
J. EADDY
Manning
Comment by Spiritual Food for Thought
November 28, 2017 at 11:11
Well, that’s not a very “Christ-like” response. Managing change well takes a Christ-like attitude. God was there and will be there no matter what you call it. I don’t feel as if Christ was removed. It was quite beautiful. If you do not agree with it just remove yourself or don’t attend. Jesus wouldn’t have written a letter to the editor or spoke badly of his town online. He would have been right there on the streets of Manning amongst both saints and sinners.
Comment by Lee
November 28, 2017 at 14:11
I think Jesus would be there but I think he’d be a little disappointed that in today’s world there are many who want to erase any mention of his name. Many more don’t want to see his name cast aside in the name of political correctness or fear of lawsuits from non believers but are weak and unwilling to take a stand. The ones who take a stand for what they believe in or what’s right get ridiculed and or persecuted. Thank you Mr Eaddy for having a backbone and standing up. You are one of very few unfortunately.
Comment by Paul Martin
November 28, 2017 at 14:16
A Parade of Lights is normally a stand still type of parade with displays of lights lined up along the road. Why would they call it a Parade of Lights anyway? J Eaddy, you are on point with your concerns, Many of our leaders take Christ out of Christmas in a effort to not offend other religions, well guess what, they have their own celebrations with their own names and traditions. Do we make them change? Why should we?
Spiritual Food for Thought, do you think Jesus would criticize someone for voicing their opinion or would he give him direction?
Does anybody know why they changed the name?
Comment by Elizabeth Briley
November 28, 2017 at 19:19
I would guess the name change was because it was at night and all parade entries had been asked to use lots of lights. It’s also still November and most things that are labeled “Christmas” are in December. Have attended just about every Manning “Christmas Parade” since I’ve been born and regardless of the name, have seen many, many entires that were not focused on Christ. It’s my understanding from Mayor Nelson’s comments, that the name was decided as a small way to honor all of the extremely hard work that the “light hangers” do every year. As for our City of Manning Council, I would venture to say that all of them who I personally know, love the Lord and strive to honor Him. The parade/festival was very beautiful and there was definitely a sweet spirit of the Lord there as many people (young, matured, various colors, shapes, and sizes) all enjoyed time together in such a beautiful setting. ❤️
Comment by Jay
November 28, 2017 at 21:34
This is exactly what the liberal agenda wants to do. This was a decision made on total political correctness and liberal agenda. This was a direct attack on God. Our local gov’t is full of nothing but liberals. We need take note of what is going on in our country and replace them with conservatives. The unemployment rate in Manning is well over 7%. I am sure they have been in power in this town for a long time. The town is not business friendly, just research the stats.
I am not one to judge, but I am sadden by the comments on here. You should be a Christian before anything else … Republican, Democrat … Teachers union… or get paid by the city of Manning. We need people to stand up for America, our values and Christ.
Comment by Jerry
November 28, 2017 at 21:48
I don’t understand how saying he felt like the town was taking Christ out of the Christmas Parade was not being “Christ-Like”. J Eaddy is just standing up for not taking Christ out of the Christmas Parade. I don’t think they are having a separate parade in December, this was to represent the usual “Christmas Parade”. Also many Christmas traditions happen in November, such as Black Friday shopping for Christmas, People usually put up their Christmas trees Thanksgiving day or the day after. Unfortunately Manning is not exempt from falling in to the pattern of the rest of America and being afraid of “offending” others.
Comment by Ruthe
November 28, 2017 at 21:58
On Sunday November 5th the City of Manning encouraged downtown businesses to participate in the Christmas Open House. It wasn’t called the Open House of Downtown Businesses. The city of Manning encourages the Christmas season to begin on November 5th so why should our leadership decide not to include Christmas in the title of our Christmas parade. Did Santa bring up the rear of the parade? Were the “light hangers paid very well for their hard work?
I believe if there is someone who needs to be honored, it should be Jesus Christ. As J. Eaddy has reminded us, Jesus is the Reason For the Season. I really hope that our leadership will rethink their decsion for next year and put Christ back in our Parade of Lights Christmas Parade.
Comment by Billy
November 28, 2017 at 22:17
Pop quiz.
Who can tell us which of the two major political parties removed any reference of God from its national platform, then, reversed its decision ( begrudgingly so to very loud boos from the voting members ) only because it was receiving pressure from constituents during a campaign season?
What party mentions God a dozen times in its platform?
And lastly,
What political party does virtually ever single local elected official align themselves with?
