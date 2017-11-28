Letter: Put ‘Christmas’ back in name of Parade

So, something I wanted to get off my chest after Sunday.

So, now, the city of Manning has decided to take over the Christmas parade, and with that, they decided it’s no longer a Christmas parade. Last I checked, we still live in a Bible-carrying, God-fearing area of the country. So they think its OK now to take Christ out of the parade and now call it a Parade of Lights.

Stop please. Christ is the reason for the season, not the lights.

So, go back to calling it a Christmas parade.

J. EADDY

Manning