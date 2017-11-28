Lady Wolverines defeat Lady Monarchs

The East Clarendon High School Lady Wolverines defeated the Manning High School Lady Monarchs in varsity basketball on Tuesday night in Manning. The final score was 60-47. Tylasia Cooper scored 26 points and made 15 rebounds. Valincia Garris scored 10 points and made 11 rebounds. Caitlin Timmons scored nine points, while Gracen Watts, Rhamey Floyd and Britni Anderson scored six points each.

Measha Jones led the Lady Monarchs with 21 points. April Williams followed with nine points, while Ni’tavia York scored six points. Mahagoney Green scored five point, while Myisha Smilping scored three. Rounding out the Lady Monarchs’ score were Sequoia Junious and Tajabreonca Dow, who scored two and one points, respectively.

The Lady Wolverines stand at 1-0 on the season. The Lady Monarchs are currently 0-1. East Clarendon will play Friday at Lake City. Manning High will face off Friday at home against Edisto.