Lady Swampcats fall to Thomas Sumter

The varsity Lady Swampcats’ basketball team fell to Thomas Sumter Academy on Monday night at home, with a final score of 60-42. Lexi Bennett was the leading scorer for LMA with 19 points, followed by Olivia Coker and Brooke Bennett, each with seven points, Abbie Patrick with five and Sarah Frazier with four.

The Lady Swampcats will take on Pinewood Prep on Tuesday night at Pinewood Prep.