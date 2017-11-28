ManningLive

JV Lady Swampcats fall to TSA

by | November 28, 2017 12:21 pm

The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity Lady Swampcats fell 27-24 to Thomas Sumter Academy on Monday night.

