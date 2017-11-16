Serita Clark crowned Miss Manning High Senior
by Larry Hewett | November 16, 2017 8:14 am
Serita Clark was crowned Miss Manning High Senior on Tuesday night during the school’s annual pageant held at Weldon Auditorium.
