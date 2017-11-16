Mobile Library Schedule: Thursday, Nov. 16
by Staff Reports | November 16, 2017 4:48 am
Last Updated: October 31, 2017 at 8:50 pm
The Harvin Clarendon County Mobile Library will stop from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the old Summerton Piggly Wiggly parking lot and from 3-5 p.m. at Manning Primary School.
