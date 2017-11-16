Katey Ann Anderson crowned Miss Manning High Sophomore
by Larry Hewett | November 16, 2017 12:00 pm
Last Updated: November 16, 2017 at 9:23 am
Katey Ann Anderson was crowned Miss Manning High Sophomore on Tuesday night during the school’s annual pageant held at Weldon Auditorium in Manning.
