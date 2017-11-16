Johnson makes perfect score on Biology I test
by Submitted via Facebook | November 16, 2017 9:25 am
Clarendon School District 2’s Board of Trustees recognized students Tuesday night for various academic achievements. One of those recognitions included Sandy Johnson, who made a perfect score on the Biology I end-of-course test.
