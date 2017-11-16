Guilty Pleas: Oct. 30-Nov. 3

The following guilty pleas were heard during a term of General Sessions Court in Clarendon County from Oct. 30 through Nov. 3 before 3rd Circuit Judge R. Ferrell Cochran.

David Brown III of 807 Coral Drive in Charleston pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to unlawful carrying of a pistol, receiving a sentence of 90 days in jail or the payment of a $200 fine. Charges of ossession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V, first offense, and manufacture or possession of another substance in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute, first offense, were dropped.

Kenneth Tiquine Canty of 1085 Acorn Lane in Manning pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to third-degree assault and battery by mob where bodily injury results, receiving a sentence of 30 days in jail or payment of a $100 fine.

Joseph Alton Coker of 185 Sail Fish Court in Santee pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to second-degree burglary, non-violent, receiving a sentence Coe six years in prison, suspended to six months in prison and three years’ probation.

Jekez Montee Conyers of 211 Dickson St., Apt. 5E in Manning, pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to four counts of larceny, breaking into motor vehicles or tanks, pumps, where fuel and lubricants are stored, receiving concurrent sentences of five years in prison, suspended to time-served and two years’ probation.

Janet Cooper of 1132 Davis St. in Manning pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to possession of other controlled bustance in Schedule I to V, first offense, receiving a sentence of time-served. According to the Clarendon County Public Court Index, Cooper spent one day at the Clarendon County Detention Center after her arrest on July 22, 2010.

Keion R. Douglas of 1578 Clarence Coker Highway in Turbeville pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to second-degree assault and battery, receiving a sentence of three years in prison, suspended to nine months’ probation.

Antwan Nathaniel Dozier of 117 Gregory St. in Manning pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to second-degree assault and battery, receiving a sentence of three years in prison, suspended to time-served and two years’ probation. According to the Clarendon County Public Court Index, no bond information was provided for Dozier, and there is no way of telling how much time he spent at the Clarendon County Detention Center after his arrest on Sept. 22, 2011.

Howard Hodge of 515 Pearson Road in Sumter pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to resisting arrest, receiving a sentence of nine months in prison.

Charles Allen Jackson Jr. of 1575 Charles Drive in Manning pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to breach of the peace, aggravated in nature, receiving a sentence of three years in prison, suspended to time-served and one year’s probation. Charges of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and pointing and presenting firearms at a person were dropped.

Valerie Marie Magnan of 1028 Laddie Drive in Summerton pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to second-degree burglary, non-violent, receiving a sentence of seven years in prison, suspended to six months in prison and three years’ probation. She also pleaded guilty to possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine-base, first offense, receiving a concurrent sentence of time served. According to the Clarendon County Public Index, Magnan had not posted bond for release from the Clarendon County Detention Center after her arrest Aug. 23.

Sonya Annette Pressley of 281 F. Guerry Road in Kingstree pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to presenting a false claim for insurance payment of a value more than $2,000, but less than $10,000, receiving a sentence of one year in prison, suspended to time-served and 18 months’ probation. According to the Clarendon County Public Court Index, Pressley served one day at the Clarendon County Detention Center after her arrest on July 10.

Johnnie Tyrone Weatherspoon Jr. of 7667 Summerton Highway in Pinewood pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to third-degree assault and battery, receiving a sentence of 30 days in jail or payment of a $100 fine.

Gary Elbert Welch of 1589 Floyd Drive in Lake City pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive, receiving a sentence of three years in prison, suspended to three years’ probation.

Cherish Wirtz of 2209 Horsebranch Road in Turbeville pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to grand larceny of a value more than $2,000, but less than $10,000, receiving a sentence of four years In prison, suspended to time served and two years’ probation.

Joshua Edward Wirtz of 2209 Horse Branch Road in Turbeville pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to grand larceny of a value more than $2,000, but less than $10,000, receiving a sentence of four years in prison, suspended to time-served and two years’ probation.