Frank Canal Sr.

SUMMERTON – Frank Canal Sr., 73, husband of Norma Hernandez Canal, died Tuesday, November 14, 2017, at his home.

Born November 6, 1944, in New York, New York, he was a son of the late Eugene Canal Sr. and the late Paula Ramos Canal. He was a US Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War and a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Santee.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Frank Canal Jr. of Summerton, Paul Joseph Canal (Christina) of New York and Carlos Canal of Summerton; his daughter, Catherine Canal Reichelt (John) of New York; and four grandchildren, Elizabeth, John Jr., Andrew and Jocelyn.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 18, 2017, at St. Ann Catholic Church with Father Maximino Tria Jr. officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, November 17, 2017, at Stephens Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church, P.O. Box 250, Santee, SC 29142.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org