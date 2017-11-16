Crossroads Bible Fellowship to hold 2nd annual Bazaar

Crossroads Bible Fellowship Church, 5546 Paxville Highway in Manning, will hold its 2nd annual Church Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2. Table rentals are $30 each. For more information, call J. Kaprich at (803) 473-5999 or V. Bryant at (803) 968-0393.