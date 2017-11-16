AT&T reporting nation-wide outage for cell service
by Staff Reports | November 16, 2017 8:28 am
AT&T has reported a nation-wide outage for customers of the company’s cell service as of Thursday morning.
According to reports, customers have been unable to make or receive calls using their mobile devices.
AT&T has addressed the situation with a tweet saying that customers should restart their devices if experiencing issues.
