Annie Davis Burns

Last Updated: November 15, 2017 at 11:51 pm

ALCOLU – Annie Davis Burns, 93, died Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at McLeod Health Clarendon.

Born April 18, 1924 in Alcolu, she was a daughter of the late Willie Davis Sr. and Darcus Anderson Davis.

The family is will receive friends at her home, 1215 Tearcoat Road in Alcolu.