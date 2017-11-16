Annie Davis Burns
ALCOLU – Annie Davis Burns, 93, died Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at McLeod Health Clarendon.
Born April 18, 1924 in Alcolu, she was a daughter of the late Willie Davis Sr. and Darcus Anderson Davis.
The family is will receive friends at her home, 1215 Tearcoat Road in Alcolu.
