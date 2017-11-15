Varn crowned Miss Junior Manning High
by Staff (Office) | November 15, 2017 2:34 pm
Heather Varn was crowned Tuesday night as Miss Junior Manning High during the school’s annual pageant held at Weldon Auditorium.
