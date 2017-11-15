POLL: What do you think of Democrats introducing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump?

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced articles of impeachment Wednesday against President Donald Trump, acknowledging their efforts realistically have no chance of success with Republicans controlling both houses of Congress.

Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tennessee, introduced five articles of impeachment including obstruction of justice for Trump’s decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey; two emoluments clause violations; undermining the independence of the federal judiciary; and undermining the freedom of the press.

“The time has come to make clear to the American people and to this President that his train of injuries to our Constitution must be brought to an end through impeachment,” Cohen said.

With almost no chance of making it to the Senate for the president to be tried - and ultimately removed from office as House Democrats would like - what do you think of the Democrats’ efforts?