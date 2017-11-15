Mobile Library Schedule: Wednesday, Nov. 15
by Robert Joseph Baker | November 15, 2017 9:02 pm
Last Updated: October 31, 2017 at 9:22 pm
The Harvin Clarendon County Mobile Library will stop from 3:30-5 p.m. today at the Shake Store on Kingstree Highway.
