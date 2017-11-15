Marie G. Jamison

Marie G. Jamison 57, died Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 at Palmetto Health Tuomey in Sumter.

Born June 9, 1960, in Clarendon County, she was a daughter of the late Moses and Shirley Holiday Gibson.

The family will begin receiving friends on Thursday at the home, 3153 Moses Dingle Road in Summerton.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Summerton Funeral Home LLC, 23 S. Duke St. in Summerton. Phone: (803) 485-3755.