OLANTA – Katherine Coker, 50, died Nov. 13, 2017, in a Charleston hospital after an illness.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday ,Nov. 16, 2017, at Floyd Funeral Home chapel.

Visitation will be held Wednesday evening at 463 Alice Myers Drive in Olanta.

Born in Florence County, she was a daughter of the late Harvey Franklin Miles and Georgia Mae Williams Miles. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

She was preceded in death by William “Shug” Miles, Albert Miles, Frank Miles, George “Nuke” Miles, Scottie Lane Floyd and Linnie Matthews.

She is survived by her husband, Roy Lee Coker of Olanta; a daughter, Katrina Coker (Jeffrey) Piotrawski of Scranton; two sons, Michael (Myrtle Michelle Dubose) Ussery of Olanta and Roy Lee Coker Jr. of Turbeville; her sisters, Liddie Hayes and her biological mother, Lola Morris, both of Columbia, Laura Mae Miles and Rose Marie (Anthony) Welch, all of Lake City, Brenda Gail (George) Green of New Zion, and Katie Miles and Charlotte Melissa McKenzie, both of Olanta; a brother, Thad (Tammy) Matthews of New Zion; her grandchildren, Gabriel Cason, Evelyn Piotrawski, Aaron Lane, Trinity Ussery and Carson Simmons.

