Justin Allen Brogdon

ALCOLU – Justin Allen Brogdon, 34, died Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, at his home.

Born July 16, 1983, in Sumter, he was a son of Joseph Allen “Joe” Brogdon and the late Sandra Lee Guess “Sandy” Brogdon. He was a member of the Sammy Swamp Hunting Club and Jefferson Road Free Will Baptist Church.

Survivors besides his father and stepmother, Lily Adkins Brogdon, of Summerton inlude his brother, Eric Stevens (Megan) of Lexington; two sisters, Ruby Edwards of Charlotte and Barbara Brogdon of Sumter; two nieces, Audrey Brogdon and Taylor Hicks; and his nephew, J.T. Brogdon.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Gene Gilbert officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers will include Joe Brogdon, Kerry Wayne Spivey, Richard Spivey, Eric Stevens, Paul Reece Lea III, Dustie Allen Harrell and James Reece Lea.

Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at Stephens Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Jefferson Road Free Will Baptist Church, 999 Jefferson Road, Sumter, SC 29153.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org