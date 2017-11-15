Heroines of Jericho host food drive

The Heroines of Jericho Rose of Sharon Court No. 12 of Clarendon County recently held a food drive to benefit the Central Carolina Technical College snack program. The court’s 32 members collected non-perishable food and other goods for the program, which provides food to students at CCTC who are in need. Most Ancient Alethia I. Gamble, the group’s leader, said she hopes the group will do more community outreach like this in the future. Pictured at the top are, from left to right, Howard Holliday, Kimberly Knox, Linda Jackson Marion Kelly, Laura Gaymon, Deborah McFadden, Gaynell Cooper, Ada Smith, Delores Weaver and Freddie Nelson. On the front row are, from left to right, Amelia Bowman, Brother David Wells, Gamble, Past Most Ancient Melvina Wells and Grant Most Ancient Naomi McFadden.