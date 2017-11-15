Alice Larimore Gasque

Alice Larimore Gasque, 82, died Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 at Richardson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ariel Baptist Church cemetery.

Mrs. Gasque was born in the Brittons Neck community of Marion County to the late Park and Maidne Richardson Larimore. She was retired from Heritage Sportswear and was a member of McMillan Memorial Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, M.C. Gasque Jr.; a brother, H.P. Larimore; and a sister, Lola Lee Larimore.

Survivors include a son, Mike Gasque (Cinthya) of Lexington; a daughter, Sheila Turbeville (Allen) of Marion; five sisters, Ruby Baker and Teny Harrelson, both of Conway, Pauline Brown (Charlie) of Floydale, Irene Floyd (Gene) of Marion, and Glenda Harrelson of Rains; five grandchildren; Justin Turbeville (Lindsay), Matt Turbeville (Lauren), Michael Gasque Jr., Kathy Gasque and Audrey Gasque; as well as five great-grandchildren.

An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.