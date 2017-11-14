Walker-Gamble students to be featured on SEC Christmas card
by Submitted via Facebook | November 14, 2017 7:01 pm
Walker-Gamble Elementary School fifth-graders Cayleigh Jane Goff and Billy Williamson and fourthg-rader Addison Fleming will have their artwork seen on the Santee Electric Cooperative Christmas cards in 2017.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.